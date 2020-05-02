Grandview Heights closes pool for 2020, cancels Memorial Day parade due to COVID-19

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mayor of Grandview has announced that due to Ohio’s Stay Safe Ohio stay-at-home order, the city has canceled its annual Memorial Day parade as well as closed its swimming pool for the 2020 season.

Mayor Greta M. Kearns posted a letter to the city’s Facebook page making the announcements.

Kearns wrote the city has already delayed pool preparations due to the stay-at-home order, but said the new state order “leaves too many unknowns to plan a delayed opening.”

Kearns also wrote the city is working on new ways to honor veterans and will be making an announcement soon.

The city of Hilliard announced earlier this week it would close its municipal pools for the season, as well as cancel public events originally scheduled for May.