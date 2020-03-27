Coronavirus in Ohio will kick in much harder in two weeks, with up to 10k new cases daily at peak

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Friday’s update on COVID-19 in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine said the peak of the coronavirus in Ohio has moved from May 1st to mid-May and the state will need two to three times the amount of hospital beds it currently has available, according to the latest projections from the Cleveland Clinic.

“Within about two weeks it’s going to kick in much harder,” DeWine said. “We need to look to a two to three times build-out in hospitals for beds.”

.@ClevelandClinic told us that within about 2 weeks it will kick in much harder, according to their modeling. They project we may not hit the peak until mid-May. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 27, 2020

He added Ohio should plan for needing three times the amount of beds and that the Buckeye state has a long way to go.

“The hospitals have been thinking about this, planning for this and preparing to move forward during the past two weeks,” DeWine said. “We are now closing up the planning and now moving to the action.”

Dr. Amy Acton added to the gravity of the situation by saying Ohio could see as many as 10,000 new cases a day during the peak of the coronavirus curve.

“There is no healthcare system in the world that can take on this virus as it was built,” Dr. Acton said.