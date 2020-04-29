Governor DeWine outlines how 2020 graduation ceremonies should be held in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine outlined Wednesday best practices for schools to hold their 2020 graduation ceremonies.

DeWine stated the most preferred way is a virtual graduation ceremony.

The second preferred way, DeWine added, is a drive-up or drive-thru graduation where graduates are given a certain time and place to drive up to receive their diplomas.

Finally, the third most preferred way to celebrate is an in-person graduation with 10 or less people who are standing spaced out at proper social distance protocol.

DeWine stressed that graduation parties can pose just as much risk, if not more, than graduation ceremonies.

