Governor DeWine outlines how 2020 graduation ceremonies should be held in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine outlined Wednesday best practices for schools to hold their 2020 graduation ceremonies.

DeWine stated the most preferred way is a virtual graduation ceremony.

Governor DeWine says when we look at whether or not to hold a graduation ceremony social distance must be first and foremost. Mass gatherings cannot be held for this reason or any other. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 29, 2020

The second preferred way, DeWine added, is a drive-up or drive-thru graduation where graduates are given a certain time and place to drive up to receive their diplomas.

Finally, the third most preferred way to celebrate is an in-person graduation with 10 or less people who are standing spaced out at proper social distance protocol.

DeWine stressed that graduation parties can pose just as much risk, if not more, than graduation ceremonies.

Of equal concern are graduation parties. This is tough this year, and I would ask people to remember – graduation parties can pose as much – or more – of a risk as a graduation. Our guidelines are no more than 10 people. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 29, 2020