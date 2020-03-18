Governor DeWine announces closure of BMV locations due to coronavirus

1  of  2
by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine Wednesday announced all but five Bureau of Motor Vehicles Deputy Registrars will close and the end of business Friday.

The order applies to 181 deputy registrar locations across the state. Fifty-two driver examination stations will also be closed.

Five locations will remain open to process commercial driver license applications and CDL renewals.

All other services will be handled online, by mail, or will be paused.

Governor DeWine says he will ask the legislature to pass a grace period for those unable to obtain or renew drivers licenses and vehicle registrations. He is also asking police officers to not issue tickets to people who are now unable to renew documents.

