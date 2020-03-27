Gove. DeWine ready to sign sweeping coronavirus legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine is set to sign Ohio’s first major legislative response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The changes include eliminating mandatory state testing for schools this year. It also will allow mail-in voting for the postponed primary through April 28. DeWine also has postponed next week’s State of the State address, citing the need to maintain social distancing.

In Toledo, the county health department has closed temporarily and won’t reopen until early next week after two employees tested positive for the virus.

So far, at least 15 deaths in Ohio have been linked to the outbreak.