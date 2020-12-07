Gov. Mike DeWine urges lawmakers to pass second COVID-19 relief bill

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine pressed Monday for a federal COVID-19 relief bill, issuing a statement urging action and reaching out to Ohio’s two senators.

“December, January, February look very tough. We really, desperately need a bill out of Congress,” he said during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

He credited the CARES Act from the spring for preventing what could have an even worse economic downtown than what occurred, but he said additional help is needed now for the winter months.

“Sometimes I think it’s been underestimated the huge impact that the CARES Act dollars had, particularly in the spring, when it came out,” DeWine said. “It kept some businesses going, let people continue to be able to draw a paycheck.”

DeWine said on Monday that he spoke to Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown to try to urge action in the Senate.

Here is DeWine’s complete statement from Monday:

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools