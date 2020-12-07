Gov. Mike DeWine urges lawmakers to pass second COVID-19 relief bill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine pressed Monday for a federal COVID-19 relief bill, issuing a statement urging action and reaching out to Ohio’s two senators.

“December, January, February look very tough. We really, desperately need a bill out of Congress,” he said during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

He credited the CARES Act from the spring for preventing what could have an even worse economic downtown than what occurred, but he said additional help is needed now for the winter months.

“Sometimes I think it’s been underestimated the huge impact that the CARES Act dollars had, particularly in the spring, when it came out,” DeWine said. “It kept some businesses going, let people continue to be able to draw a paycheck.”

DeWine said on Monday that he spoke to Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown to try to urge action in the Senate.

Here is DeWine’s complete statement from Monday: