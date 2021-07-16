Gov. Mike DeWine: No new mask mandate likely for Ohio

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new mask mandate is unlikely in Ohio despite COVID-19 cases being back on the rise.

Gov. Mike DeWine, speaking after an appearance at John Glenn International Airport, said Friday that he does not plan on reissuing a mask order.

He has hinted recently at a new incentive program for getting vaccinated but offered no details Friday. It would be similar to the Vax-a-Million program from the spring, but likely with smaller prizes.

A statewide mask order and several other pandemic health orders ended earlier this year. DeWine ended them several weeks before the General Assembly, using a law passed over DeWine’s veto, would have gained the ability to end health orders on their own.

The number of new cases in Ohio has been above the 21-day average for the past three days, with the latest data from the Department of Health expected later Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, top state health officials expressed their concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19 and continued to encourage residents to get vaccinated. Through Thursday, 48.3% of the state’s population has at least started the vaccination process.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Morning traffic: Water main break

Liz McGiffin: More rain & storms could lead to flash flooding

I-70 crash update

Ohio Task Force 1 returns home

Nordecke making banner for Kivlenieks for Saturday's game

Vaccine requirements, public schools prohibited

More Local News