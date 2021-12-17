COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine will be holding a news conference, Friday, to discuss hospital staffing issues.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will focus on the efforts to help address COVID-19 related hospital staffing issues, according to a release from the governor’s office. You can watch it here on NBC4i.com.

DeWine released Thursday that he and First Lady Fran DeWine had been exposed to COVID-19 for a second time.

Also on Thursday, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the latest data on COVID-19 shows a worsening situation in the state.

The number of patients currently in intensive care – 1,177 – is also almost as bad as it’s ever been during the nearly two-year-long pandemic, which was 1,318 ICU patients at one time about a year ago.

“Our data continues to show that most hospitalizations and deaths are actually among individuals who are not fully vaccinated,” Vanderhoff said. “With about 95% of all hospitalizations having occurred among the unvaccinated.”

The latest analysis of hospitalization data shows 22% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ohio over the past two weeks are under 50 years old and 13% are under 40.

As of Thursday, Dec. 16, a total of 1,819,342 (+11,803) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 91,800 (+391) hospitalizations and 11,314 (+25) admissions into the ICU. An additional 7,786 people have begun the vaccination process — 58.95% of all Ohioans — for a total of 6,891,125.

ODH announced daily case numbers Tuesday through Thursday will be artificially inflated as a result of a laboratory reporting backlog. A backlog of 7,699 positive COVID-19 cases will be added to the 24-hour daily case change as the files are processed.

ODH reported 223 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 27,594. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Including the backlog, the 21-day case average was sitting at more than 7,500. The rate hadn’t been over 6,000 since Oct. 6.