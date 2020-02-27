Breaking News
2 convicted of charges related to pledge’s death at Ohio University fraternity
Gov. DeWine to discuss Ohio’s preparedness for Coronavirus

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss the state’s preparedness to limit the potential spread of Coronavirus. 

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 2:30pm, in the Critical Care Atrium of MetroHealth in Cleveland.  

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and other health professionals.  

212 Ohioans under public health supervision after China travel, 20 in Columbus and Franklin Co.

There are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ohio. 

You can watch the news conference here on nbc4i.com.

