Gov. DeWine responds after two more deaths at Pickaway Correctional Institution

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Wednesday’s press briefing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared Ohioans have flattened the coronavirus curve. But he added the state is still concerned when it comes to places that can’t help but congregate such as prisons.

DeWine reported two additional inmates deaths at the Pickaway Correctional Institution and said COVID-19 is the probable cause of death as the state is waits for tests to confirm the news. Earlier this week, the institution reported the state’s first inmate death, prompting The Ohio National Guard to help with medical care of inmates.

The governor said they are continuing to try and find inmates across the state that could be released early.

“I authorized prisons to continue this criteria to screen out people who don’t qualify,” DeWine said. “We would continue to expect to release prisoners, this specific group of prisoners who have 90 days or less [to serve]. When someone enters that 90-day period of time, we will look at that individual to see whether they qualify [for release].”

Inmates who have committed the following crimes are not eligible for early release:

Sex offenders

Homicide-related offenses

Kidnapping

Abduction

Ethnic intimidation

Making terroristic threats

Domestic violence

In addition, inmates who fall under the following criteria will not be eligible:

Denied judicial release in the past

Had prior incarcerations in Ohio

Are not interstate offenders

Have warrants or detainers

Those who have serious prison rule violations

Gov. DeWine announced 105 inmates have already been approved by lawmakers to be released

because of the emergency overcrowding declaration. They will all be tested for the coronavirus.