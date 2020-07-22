Gov. DeWine issues travel advisory for 9 states in an attempt to limit coronavirus cases in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a travel advisory for all individuals who come into Ohio from outside states where there is a positivity rate of 15 percent or higher. The advisory is an attempt to slow the rate of COVID-19 cases in Ohio. The advisory also includes anyone from Ohio who visits outside states and comes back home.

He made this advisory announcement during Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing.

DeWine added there’s two things people should be concerned about when leaving: the positivity rate of the state they’re going in to and the actions they take when they’re in those states.

“This advisory covers all individuals coming into Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15 percent or higher and we recommended that those individuals self quarantine for 14 days,” DeWine said.

The states in which the positivity rate of the coronavirus is 15 percent or higher include:

Florida

Georgia

Alabama

Mississippi

South Carolina

Texas

Arizona

Nevada

Idaho

DeWine added the state will update this list every week as positivity rates fluctuate.

DeWine brought up a group of students from Belmont County who traveled to Myrtle Beach a few weeks ago and said that 28 of the 45 students who went have tested positive since returning from that trip.

“Those individuals certainly could have exposed family and friends,” DeWine said. “Unfortunately, this story is not that unique. We’ve heard from multiple local health departments . . . that they’re tracing cases related to out-of-state travel.”