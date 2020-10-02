Gov. DeWine issues statement on Pres. Trump testing positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he’s praying for President Donald Trump, who announced he tested positive for COVID-19. 

“Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19. Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health,” released in a statement.  

Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday. 

