Gov. DeWine issues statement on Pres. Trump testing positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the temperatures drop across central Ohio, there is concern from local health officials about a possible spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We are approaching that time of year where the leaves are turning, the fireplaces are going, fall football is happening and that means people are going to be spending a lot more time indoors,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, the chief quality and patient safety officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “The concern with that is that as we head indoors, we are in closer proximity with one another, we tend to relax many of those precautions that we’ve had in place for the past six months and that could really lead to another increase in these numbers.”

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts also raised concern as fall continues.

Dr. Roberts said she is worried not only about COVID-19, but also the flu, RSV and other respiratory infections that the season brings.

Dr. Roberts added she's concerned about the possibility of all of the infections and viruses putting a strain on central Ohio’s hospitals.

“It will always be a concern, and it’s always on my radar,” she said.

Dr. Roberts told NBC4 that the hospitals are currently in good shape as it pertains to capacity and she is hopeful things will stay that way.

“It’s something that we all need to be mindful of because that’s the last thing any of us want in this community is for our hospitals to have decreased capacity or worse, no capacity for those who need them,” she said.

Both Dr. Roberts and Dr. Gonsenhauser say it is critical that everyone continues to follow the health and safety guidelines that have been in place for several months, including washing hands, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and staying home if one is sick.

They also urge everyone to get a flu shot.