COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be holding a news briefing, Thursday, after it was announced two of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

You can watch it here on NBC4i.com, starting at 2 p.m.

DeWine, along with First Lady Fran DeWine have canceled public events through Sunday after they were exposed to COVID-19 by staff members.

Both the governor and the first lady have tested negative while monitoring their exposures.