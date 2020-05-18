Gov. DeWine has stern message for restaurants and bars not following distancing rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has a message for restaurants and bars who were written up for COVID-19 health code violations this weekend: follow and enforce Ohio Department of Health social distancing rules or close.
DeWine addressed the violations Monday at his daily coronavirus press briefing.
He said the majority of Ohio’s bars and restaurants who opened their patios for the first time in weeks this weekend did an great job at following the rules, but there were several outliers from across the state.
RELATED: Columbus bar receives 2 warning letters after complaints of COVID-19 guideline violations
To help better enforce these orders the governor announced that Ohio Department of Public Safety’s investigative group (OIU) will go to crowded bars and restaurants to help local officials and boards of health issue citations.
“Citations that could result in the revocation of liquor licenses,” DeWine said.
