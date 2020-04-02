1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. DeWine extends Ohio’s Stay-at-Home order until May 1 Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 2,902 confirmed cases, 81 deaths

READ THE FULL ORDER: Ohio Stay-at-Home order extended until May 1

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine will extend Ohio’s current Stay at Home order through May 1, and the new order–with some additions–will go into effect the evening of Monday, April 6.

It was March 22 when DeWine first announced that the Ohio Department of Health would be placing a Stay at Home order for all Ohioans. That order was scheduled to end Monday night, but on Thursday DeWine announced that order would be extended until May 1.  

The new order will include new regulations such as retailers setting a number of allowed customers inside, asking anyone traveling into Ohio to quarantine themselves for 14 days with a few exceptions, canceling organized youth sporting events and closing public swimming pools.

Governor DeWine said they will not regulate funerals and weddings, but those two events must not have 10 people or more.

CLICK HERE to read Governor Mike DeWine‘s current stay at home order here. 

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools