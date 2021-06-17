Gov. DeWine ending COVID-19 state of emergency for Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike Dewine announced the state would be ending its COVID-19 state of emergency.

During a news conference Thursday, DeWine said the emergency declaration would be ending for Ohioans starting Friday.

According to DeWine, in Ohio the declaration of a state of emergency has a very narrow meaning.

One of the things, for example, is in regards to procurement. In emergencies, you don’t have to go through the normal process,” said DeWine.

The state of emergency was originally declared in March of 2020.