Gov. DeWine: don’t fear going to ER, call doctor if you have an emergency medical situation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Governor Mike DeWine reminded Ohioans not to suffer if they have a perceived medical emergency.

“I really want to make clear that if you need emergency care or if your condition is worsening, call your doctor or healthcare provider,” DeWine said. “If you have chest pain, symptoms of a stroke, or other similar, serious conditions, by all means, call your doctor or go to the emergency room.”

He added that hospitals and healthcare facilities are doing a “great job” at keep their spaces clean and healthy for patients to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Ohio begins process of lifting elective surgery ban