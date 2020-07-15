Gov. DeWine announces no new health orders during statewide address

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced no new health orders to combat the coronavirus during a statewide address Wednesday.

During the address, Gov. DeWine brought up the fact that at the beginning of the pandemic, it took Ohio 20 days to reach 1,500 total cases. But he added that last week, there were more than 1,500 cases reported in a single day. To put that in perspective, Ohio had 400 cases a day one month ago.

DeWine said testing has gone up by 87 percent but added increased testing is not the sole reason for the rise in coronavirus cases across the state.

“Yes, we certainly are doing more testing and we want to do more testing,” DeWine said. “Our number of positive cases has sky rocketed to almost 200 percent. Clearly, our number of new cases is not just the result of increased testing.”