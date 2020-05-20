Gov. DeWine announces Dr. Amy Acton has signed new health orders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced three orders have been signed by Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH:

One order partially rescinds the April 30 Stay Safe Ohio Order, another issues a series of health advisories.

Full order: Stay Safe Partial Rescission

A third order, the Camp Safe Ohio Order, specifies how campgrounds in Ohio can reopen.

As of Wednesday, there are 29,436 cases reported across the state, leading to 1,781 deaths and 5,198 hospitalizations. Of those hospitalized. 1,369 required intensive care.

On Tuesday, Governor DeWine announced a new order, called ‘Urgent Health Advisory: Ohioans protecting Ohioans.’ He says it is time for the state’s health orders to reflect where we are today.

DeWine says what was previously stay-home orders are now ‘strong recommendations.’

Full Order: Ohioans Protecting Ohioans

Last week, the DeWine administration laid out the following scheduled through the end of May for reopening remaining businesses across the state:

Campgrounds can reopen on May 21

Horse racing can resume May 22, spectators will be prohibited

BMVs will open across the state on May 26; Ohioans are encouraged to use the online resources if at all possible

Gyms, fitness centers and pools can reopen on May 26

Day camps will be allowed to reopen right along with daycares, on May 31

Guidance for the above reopenings will be posted to coronavirus.ohio.gov later today

These reopening dates are in addition to the first phase of reopening Ohio’s economy:

May 15 – outdoor dining

May 15 – personal services (salons, spas, massage therapy, tattoo and piercing services)

May 21 – indoor dining

Water parks and amusement parks do not have a reopening date at this time.