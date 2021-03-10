GOP-backed effort to rein in DeWine’s pandemic powers passes

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, middle, walks away from a plane before the start of a press conference at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio. Republican lawmakers’ latest in a year-long attempt to rein in DeWine’s authority to issue public health orders during the pandemic passed in the House on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 ,and faces a likely veto by the governor. (J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Republican lawmakers’ latest in a yearlong attempt to rein in Gov. Mike DeWine’s authority to issue pubic health orders during the pandemic passed in the House and faces a likely veto.

A bill that would allow Ohio lawmakers to rescind public health orders issued by the governor or the Department of Health was fast-tracked out of committee one year to the day the COVID-19 pandemic began in the state and moved onto the House floor Wednesday, where it passed on party lines.

GOP lawmakers made several changes to the Senate bill that would close loopholes for future governors and local boards of health to issue emergency orders.

The bill passed the Ohio Senate last month.