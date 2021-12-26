COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s almost time for the 108th Rose Bowl game and many people will be donning the scarlet and gray to support the Ohio State Buckeyes, who will face the PAC-12 champion Utah Utes Saturday.

But what should people attending the game do to protect themselves and others from COVID-19?

With the Rose Bowl taking place in Pasadena, Ca., and with COVID-19 cases surging everywhere, those planning on going to the game will need to take some precautions ahead of time.

Organizers said attendees must be fully vaccinated in order to go to the game, including 14 days after their last shot, or must test negative for the virus 72 hours before gameday Jan. 1.

Anyone 12 years old and older must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Those 18 and older must also show a photo ID along with the COVID-19 credentials. Anyone under 12 does not need to show a negative test or proof of vaccination.

Everyone attending the game must wear a mask except while eating or drinking.

Ohio State goes into Saturday’s game with an 8-7 overall record in the Rose Bowl, winning its last three appearances.

For information on tickets, click here.