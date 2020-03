COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is sharing a message similar to Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, announced Sunday.

Ginther said it’s important people not panic but make sure they follow the stay at home order.

“This next period is absolutely critical for people to follow this order, stay at home and only go out for those essential things,” he said.

The mayor said from what he’s seen, most of Columbus has been complying with what state leaders have been ordering.