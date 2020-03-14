Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
1  of  10
Closings and Delays
CenterPoint Church -Marion Greater Christ Temple Karl Rd Baptist Church Lancaster First UMC Maize Rd Baptist Church Northwest United Methodist Church St Paul United Church of Christ St. Paul Lutheran Church - Westerville Tri-Village Christian Church Worthington Presbyterian Church

Giant Eagle changes hours in response to coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
giant eagle_358247

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Giant Eagle supermarkets have altered their hours in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

According to the supermarket chain, effective Sunday, March 15, the following temporary changes will be made:

  • Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. All GetGo convenience stores located next to supermarkets will follow those hours. Pharmacies will continue to operate under normal business hours.
  • Giant Eagle curbside pickup and delivery will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
  • Standalone GetGo convenience stores will continue to operate under their normal business hours.

“We continue to be amazed by the relentless dedication of our Team Members, and the calmness of so many guests as they visit our busy stores,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan. “By standardizing opening and closing hours for the time being across our supermarkets, we are putting our store teams in the best position to ensure optimal shopping conditions for our guests each day.”

While the stores are closed, the company said associates will be cleaning and restocking shelves for the following day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools