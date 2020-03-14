Giant Eagle changes hours in response to coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Giant Eagle supermarkets have altered their hours in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

According to the supermarket chain, effective Sunday, March 15, the following temporary changes will be made:

Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. All GetGo convenience stores located next to supermarkets will follow those hours. Pharmacies will continue to operate under normal business hours.

Giant Eagle curbside pickup and delivery will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Standalone GetGo convenience stores will continue to operate under their normal business hours.

“We continue to be amazed by the relentless dedication of our Team Members, and the calmness of so many guests as they visit our busy stores,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan. “By standardizing opening and closing hours for the time being across our supermarkets, we are putting our store teams in the best position to ensure optimal shopping conditions for our guests each day.”

While the stores are closed, the company said associates will be cleaning and restocking shelves for the following day.