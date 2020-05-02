Game on: Coronavirus sparks gaming surge

(NBC News) With more time at home due to coronavirus restrictions, gamers of all ages are logging on and leveling up.

Amidst the on-screen battles, parents may be waging their own war with regulating kids’ screen time.

Parents can learn about setting device controls at ParentalTools.org. It details ways to set time limits and manage access.

“It’s important for parents to know they can lock certain games that might be rated for more mature audiences from being played on the device at home,” notes Patricia Vance of the Entertainment Software Ratings Board.

Parents can find game ratings on packaging or the product details page for digital downloads, with valuable information including age appropriateness and whether the game allows online communication and in-app purchases.

“It’s very important for parents to set rules up front with their kids about how much money, if any, they can spend online,” Vance says.

Experts say it’s also important to manage expectations, so there’s less push back when it’s time to put down the controller.

And if you can’t beat them, join them.

“It’s a great way to spend quality time with their kids, maybe even get a few cool points,” Vance says.

The Nintendo Switch has been in high demand during the pandemic, and is sold out on multiple websites, and Nintendo’s new “Animal Crossing” game is wildly popular, selling a record number of digital copies in March, according to Nielsen.

