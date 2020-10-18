Gahanna bar cited by state for violating “last call” order

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A bar in Gahanna was cited Saturday night by the Ohio Investigative Unit for violating the state’s “last call” order.

According to the OIU, The Pub in Gahanna was one of five establishments statewide cited Saturday.

The Pub in Gahanna received a citation for after-hours sale. According to the OIU, agents walked into the establishment at 10:18 p.m. and were told it was last call. At this time, the agents said they were able to purchase a beer.

The Gahanna Police Department assisted the OIU at the bar.

In addition to The Pub in Gahanna, the other establishments cited Saturday were:

Bridge Bar and Grill, Willard

Uptown Lodge, Akron

FishBowl, Portsmouth

Spotlight Bar, Toledo

The state’s “last call” order dictates bars and restaurants must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. Patrons are allowed to stay at the establishment and must finish their drinks by 11 p.m. Establishments that serve food are allowed to do so past 11 p.m. Establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carryout capacity allowed to do so.

In addition to the hours, establishments must set up and enforce socially distant seating and patrons must remain seated while drinking or eating. Employees are also required to wear facial coverings.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the order on July 31.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.