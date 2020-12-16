Frontline workers weigh in after being vaccinated, feeling fine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Frontline workers talk about how they are feeling since receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine two days ago.

NBC4 heard from two members of the Emergency Department with OSU Wexner Medical Center. Both got the vaccine Monday and said they’re feeling fine.

The shot was a quick pinch for both Dr. Mark Conroy and RN Nate Royster.

“I’ve had a little bit of soreness at the site where the injection was certainly no fevers muscle aches and I’ve gone about my normal days since,” said Dr. Conroy.

Many recipients of the shot described this as the very beginning during Wednesday’s COVID briefing and said the work remains.

“It really is just a sense of hope and a sigh of relief knowing that the more employees that we get vaccinated the less we’re going to have to take off for exposures or take off for actually being positive,” said RN Royster.

We asked how they’re tracking allergic reactions to the vaccine. Dr. Andrew Thomas is the regional rep for the pandemic response for the center and said they’re following standard allergy protocols when they administer any vaccine.

“The expectation is that would happen or start to happen within that time frame in of the 15 minutes do we feel it’s very safe and it’s what we’re moving forward with until we hear anything differently,” he said.

The next step? That second dose of the vaccine. Experts have said the second Pfizer dose is due 21 days later and the Moderna, once approved and used, 28 days later.

“This will be something us healthcare workers will make a priority to make sure that we schedule and do this one the exact day,” said infectious disease expert Dr. Christina Liscynesky.

The vaccine is voluntary for these frontline workers. People can choose to opt out.