COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Free COVID-19 testing is being offered in Columbus on Saturday.

Testing is taking place at Bridge Gate Community School at 4060 Sullivant Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing is available for individuals with or without symptoms. The test has no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, and individuals of any age are able to access the test. Minors will need signed consent of a parent or guardian.