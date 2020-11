COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Free COVID-19 testing is being offered in Columbus on Thursday.

Testing is taking place at PrimaryOne Health at 2300 W. Broad St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If there is a chance that you've been exposed to #COVID19, it's important to be tested to slow the spread of this deadly virus. Our testing teams are in 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝘂𝘀 today offering free testing. https://t.co/v0X8YNokq3



2300 W. Broad St.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. pic.twitter.com/lsabLAm4f1 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 12, 2020

Testing is available for individuals with or without symptoms. The test has no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, and individuals of any age are able to access the test. Minors will need signed consent of a parent or guardian.