Franklin County to rescind mask order

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Board of Health voted Monday to do away with the county’s mask order.

The board of health said the change does not affect statewide health orders, which are also set to expire for vaccinated adults on June 2.

“We understand the confusion our residents may be having with respect to interpreting federal, state and local guidance regarding masking,” the board wrote when announcing the change.

The county’s face mask order has been in place since July 14, 2020.

The Ohio health orders still require face coverings and other health orders for the state’s K-12 schools.

The move comes as Franklin County remains red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for the spread of COVID-19.

The board of health said the county is experiencing 102 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and that only 40 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.

The board recommends that businesses, schools, and organizations ask employees, visitors, and customers to wear masks while inside their facilities.

“None of these actions should signify that the pandemic is over,” the board wrote.

