Franklin County still red, but Licking drops to orange on Ohio’s COVID-19 map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County remained red on this week’s map from the state Public Health Advisory System, but its neighbor to the east has dropped down.

Licking County was orange, or level 2, in the warning system for COVID-19 exposure and spread from the Department of Health. Counties are ranked at four levels based on seven indicators.

Licking County met two of the seven indicators, and its ranking of cases per 100,000 people dropped to 98.95. If a county is below 100, it is not considered high incidence for disease spread as determined by the CDC.

Franklin and the rest of its neighboring counties — Delaware, Fairfield, Pickaway, Madison and Union — remained at level 3, and all showed a high incidence of cases.

Around the state, seven counties were at level 1, or yellow. Forty-three were at level 2, 38 at level 3, and none at level 4, or purple.

Franklin County was moved up to purple for several weeks in April.