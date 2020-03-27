1  of  3
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An employee at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the office.

The employee is a deputy assigned to the Franklin County Correctional Center II and was last at the facility for a shift on Monday. He tested positive Thursday evening, March 26.

The sheriff’s office did not release any more information as to the identity of the patient.

“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to support both the Columbus and Franklin County Public Health Departments in their investigation to identify and take appropriate measures for other co-workers and inmates,” the office wrote in a statement.

