Franklin County remains red on Ohio’s map for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County remained red on this week’s map from the state Public Health Advisory System.

Franklin — which includes Columbus and is the most populous county in Ohio — met two of the seven indicators and showed high incidence of disease spread on the map released Thursday by the Department of Health. The map is used to track exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Two of Franklin’s neighbors, Madison and Fairfield counties, remained at level 3. Union County dropped to level 1, and Delaware, Licking and Pickaway counties stayed at level 2.

Around the state, Hamilton — which includes Cincinnati and is the state’s third most-populous county — dropped to level 2. A total of 14 counties were at level 1, 57 at level 2, and 17 at level 3. None was at level 4.

Franklin met indicators for new cases per capita and cases outside of congregate-care settings such as nursing homes. The rate of new cases per capita, which is calculated by determining the number of cases per 100,000 people over the preceding two weeks, stood at 102.98.

A county meets that indicator if the number is higher than 50. But once it drops below 100, a county is no longer considered high incidence for disease spread and is eligible to drop from level 3, as long as it is meeting no more than three of the indicators.

That could happen to Franklin County as soon as next week.