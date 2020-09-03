No Central Ohio counties in red for 2nd straight week in Ohio’s coronavirus alert system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County and all central Ohio counties remain below Level 3 for a second straight week in Ohio’s coronavirus alert system. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the latest update on the alert system during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

Previously, Franklin County was in Level 3 for eight straight weeks starting 10 weeks ago when the alert system began.

Meanwhile, these central Ohio counties also remain in Level 2: Fairfield, Licking, Marion, Pickaway, Madison, Delaware, Union, Morrow, Hocking, Ross, Perry and Fayette.

DeWine said 12 Ohio counties moved from Level 2 to Level 1 while 39 counties are in Level 2, which is the highest number of counties in yellow since July 2.

Seven Ohio counties are in Level 3: Butler, Preble, Montgomery, Mercer, Lucas, Putnam and Wayne.

Erie County dropped from red while Butler, Putnam and Wayne counties jumped from yellow to red.