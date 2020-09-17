Franklin County remains in top 10 for highest occurrence of coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County remains at Level 2 in Ohio’s Coronavirus Alert System, but the county still has some of the highest occurrence of coronavirus in the state.

Franklin County ranks in the top 10 for highest occurrence with 153.1 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 2 to Sept. 15, and the county has a total case count of 2,601 during that time period.

Franklin County has the highest occurrence of coronavirus among all central Ohio counties.

The number of counties with cases that exceed the CDC’s threshold for high incidence is now at 21. New counties to the high incidence list are: Athens, Delaware, Greene, Harrison and Pickaway. pic.twitter.com/E97dyQl9Hx — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 17, 2020

“Having high case numbers increases the chances of the virus spreading throughout the community if steps are not taken to slow this down,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

The number of counties that exceed the CDC’s threshold for high incidence in Ohio is 21.

Delaware County, Athens County, Green County, Harrison County and Pickaway County were recently added to this list.