Franklin County Public Health opens schedule for next round of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Public Health (FCPH) has set next Monday and Tuesday as the start of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to adults 75-year-old and older as part of the state’s Phase 1B.

FCPH will hold two appointment-only clinics on Jan. 25 and 26 to administer 1,200 doses of the vaccine it will receive specifically for these clinics.

To schedule an appointment, residents can call 614-525-5225 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 or by visiting the FCPH vaccine webpage beginning at 1 p.m.

FCPH encourages eligible Phase 1B residents who cannot get an appointment to check with their primary care providers, hospital system, or pharmacy as they may have vaccines available as well.

The clinics will not accept walk-ins. It will be held at 1700 Morse Road in Columbus.