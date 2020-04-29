Franklin County now leads state in coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Wednesday’s release of case numbers, Franklin County now leads the state in reported cases of COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 2,216 cases in Franklin County as of its 2 p.m. release. Marion County has 2,196 cases and Cuyahoga County has 2,030.

Wednesday afternoon, Franklin County Public Health reported 602 cases, and Columbus Public Health reported 1,710 cases.

A total of 17,303 cases are reported statewide.

Early in the pandemic, Cuyahoga County consistently had the most cases reported in the state, until Ohio prisons began mass-testing. With 1,976 laboratory confirmed cases at Marion Correctional, Marion County suddenly became the epicenter of coronavirus cases in Ohio. Now, Franklin County has surpassed Marion.

Franklin County’s numbers include 108 positive tests at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections’ Franklin Medical Center.