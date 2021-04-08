Franklin County moved to level 4 watch list in latest coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Franklin County has moved to the watch list of turning purple (level 4) in the state’s latest coronavirus advisory map.

The map released by the Ohio Department of Health, shows 36 counties remain below red (level 3), but only four counties are yellow (level 1). That’s down from five in the previous week.

The yellow counties include:

Holmes

Noble

Clinton

Brown

The orange (level 2) counties include:

Ashtabula

Carroll

Columbiana

Harrison

Monroe

Tuscarawas

Guernsey

Morgan

Coshocton

Wayne

Knox

Morrow

Hocking

Vinton

Meigs

Jackson

Gallia

Lawrence

Scioto

Adams

Fayette

Preble

Darke

Shelby

Logan

Auglaize

Mercer

Allen

Van Wert

Paulding

Fulton

Williams

Franklin was the only county on the watch list this week. Putnam County moved from orange to red in the last week, while Carroll, Mercer and Morgan counties moved from yellow to orange.