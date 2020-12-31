Franklin County, like most in Ohio, remains red on Public Health Advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Most of Ohio remains at level 3, or red, on the latest county map in the Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System, released Thursday afternoon.

Franklin and all of its surrounding counties remained red.

There were no changes from last week’s map, with no counties at level 4, or purple. Eighty-four counties are at level 3, and four at level 2, or orange. No counties are at level 1, or yellow.

The yellow counties are in southeastern Ohio: Monroe, Hocking, Vinton and Gallia.

In recent weeks, Gov. Mike DeWine has placed less importance on the advisory system, which initially showed how COVID-19 was spreading on a county level in the state. DeWine has said with disease-spread becoming so rampant that the advisory system is not as useful a tool as what it once was, as every county now has a high incidence of spread as determined by the CDC.