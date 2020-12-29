Franklin County first responders receive COVID-19 vaccines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – More frontline workers received their COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The Moderna vaccine doses went to central Ohio fire chiefs and EMS workers, who run into potential COVID risks every day.

The Franklin County Department of Health vaccinated 11 area fire chiefs and several EMT workers.

Those on hand said the vaccine is a time of hope as COVID cases and hospitalizations remain on the rise across the state.

“It’s very important we’re all here,” said Westerville Division of Fire Chief Brian Miller. “We all got vaccinated today. As Chief Nosinger said, we all rolled up our sleeves, and we’re just asking everybody to help us out by getting vaccinated.”

These first responders will begin helping vaccinate the community when the vaccines become more widely available.