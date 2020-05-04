Franklin County extends property tax deadline

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Property owners in Franklin County will have an extra 45 days to pay their second half real estate property tax.

The Franklin County Treasurer’s and Auditor’s Office announced Monday it was moving the deadline for the second half real estate property tax collection from June 22 to Aug. 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This was a lengthy and strenuous deliberation,” said Franklin County Treasurer Brooks Sullivan. “Our constituents will benefit greatly from this extension at a time when it is clearly most needed and warranted. The obvious benefit is burdened by the additional challenges for our various municipalities and levy agencies. We are tirelessly working on solutions for them as well.”

Taxpayers should receive their tax bill in the mail by July 3, 2020.  Taxpayers who get their tax bill by email should receive the bill by June 23, 2020.

