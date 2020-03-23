Franklin County EMA continues seeking personal protective equipment for fight against coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio hospital officials say they are closely monitoring their supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), as state and national health leaders warn of a potential shortage with the number of COVID-19 cases increasing.

PPE is the protective gear worn by doctors and nurses while they are treating patients.

According to Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, OhioHealth’s Assistant Medical Director of Infectious Diseases, OhioHealth has an appropriate amount of PPE, but the supply is regularly monitored.

“Personal Protective Equipment today with OhioHealth is fine,” he said. “We have enough supplies. Things are looked at on a daily basis. We are in close communication with our partners who supply us with PPE, but the supply chain and what’s in the pipeline is limited.”

NBC4 asked Gastaldo if he was worried about that supply running low.

“That is a concern for every single hospital in the country right now,” he said.

If supplies do run low, Gastaldo said hospital leadership will consider alternatives to protect the doctors and nurses.

“If we do run out of PPE, we are obviously going to look for guidance perhaps from the CDC, or the Ohio Department of Health, and then we are going to look at best practices and make clinical decisions to come up with alternatives for PPE,” Gastaldo said.

Last week, volunteers began collecting donations of PPE at The Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security office.

“We have a critical need,” said FCEM&HS Director Jeff Young. “We need to keep our first responders, our medical professionals safe and on the job, and this is how we do that. I am a believer that most people want to be part of the solution and this is one way to help.”



The following pieces of equipment are requested:

Gowns

Non-sterile gloves

Surgical masks (with ear loops)

N95 masks

Hand sanitizer

Viral swabs/Viral Culture Vials

Volunteers will collect donations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily between Monday and Friday. They can be dropped off at 5300 Strawberry Farms Blvd., Columbus, Ohio.