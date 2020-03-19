Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state

Franklin County EMA collecting protective equipment donations

by: Dan Pearlman

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

The Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security office is collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical professionals and first responders.

State and national leaders have said there may be a shortage of PPE, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.

As a result, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, called on medical professionals to forgo elective surgeries in order to free up the equipment.

Now, FCEM&HS leaders are hopeful those who have PPE, will donate what is in their possession.

“We have a critical need,” said FCEM&HS Director Jeff Young. “We need to keep our first responders, our medical professionals safe and on the job, and this is how we do that. I am a believer that most people want to be part of the solution and this is one way to help.”

The following pieces of equipment are requested:

  • Gowns
  • Non-sterile gloves
  • Surgical masks (with ear loops)
  • N95 masks
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Viral swabs/Viral Culture Vials

This effort is also being promoted Columbus City Council Member Elizabeth Brown.

“It’s so important to donate personal protective equipment, PPE, right now because we need to get ahead of what our medical community needs in order to respond to this crisis as it mounts,” Brown said.

Volunteers will collect donations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily between Monday and Friday. They can be dropped off at 5300 Strawberry Farms Blvd., Columbus, Ohio.

