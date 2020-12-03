Franklin County drops to red, 8 counties now purple in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County has dropped to red (level 3) in the latest Ohio coronavirus advisory map, but eight other counties are purple (level 4). 

Only eight counties are orange (level 2), with 72 being red.

The purple counties are:

  • Lake
  • Lorain
  • Medina
  • Summit
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Stark
  • Montgomery

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a briefing Thursday to give an update on coronavirus in the state, where he stated all 88 counties are still considered high incidence under the CDC’s guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools