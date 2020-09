COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County has dropped out of the top ten for highest coronavirus occurrence in Ohio.

Franklin County reported 138.8 cases per 100,000 people between Sept. 7 and Sept. 20. Franklin County reported 1,828 cases during that time period.

But Delaware County is now in the top 10 at No. 8 with 143.9 cases per 100,000 people. Delaware County reported 301 cases between Sept. 7 and Sept. 20.