Franklin County drops from counties with most COVID-19 spread, rural counties climb

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Since the state started reporting case rates of the spread of COVID-19, Franklin County has been in the top 10 for rate of virus spread.

New numbers from the state, released Tuesday, show Franklin is no longer in the top 10.

The case rate is measured by every 100 cases per 100,000 people in any given county.

DeWine added the positivity rates for the state’s urban areas is falling.

On Aug. 12, Franklin showed a case rate of 126.8, meaning there were 126.8 cases per 100,000 people in the county. Franklin County’s population is 1,316,756, and as of Aug. 12, there were 1,669 cases. The positivity rate put Franklin seventh on the Aug. 12 list. By comparison, Mercer County had the highest positivity rate of 298.7 with a population of 41,172 people and 123 cases.

The full list of this week’s data is not currently available on the state’s coronavirus website. The state only released this week’s top ten during DeWine’s Tuesday briefing.

DeWine said the rate of spread is going down across the state, but is going up in Ohio’s rural areas.

“For the first time, the top ten counties are rural counties and this is what we continue to see,” DeWine said during a coronavirus update Tuesday.