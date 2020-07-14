Franklin County COVID-19 cases on the rise, health experts are concerned.

Health officials are raising concern about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Columbus.

In six of the last seven days, the city has recorded at least 200 new confirmed and probable cases. The only day in which that count was below 200 was on July 12, when 189 new confirmed and probable cases were reported.

“These case numbers are the highest that we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Tiffany Krauss, the Assistant Health Commissioner and Chief Nursing Officer at Columbus Public Health.

Krass explained that health officials have monitored an increase in cases, since June 11 and that increased testing is not the reason for the spike.

“We are doing more testing in our community, but that really doesn’t paint the whole story,” she said. “We have community spread in our community, so we’re seeing increased testing because we have increased infections in our community.”

Krauss and her team are closely monitoring the region’s hospital capacity as more COVID-19 cases arise.

“Currently in our community, we are at OK capacity with our hospitalizations, but unfortunately that could change very quickly so I think we have to keep our eye on that on a daily basis because that can change very quickly,” she said.

Krauss hopes the rising number of cases prompts more individuals to practice social distancing, wash their hands, wear face masks and stay home when they are feeling sick.