Franklin County arraigning all inmates via video conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Franklin County will arraign all inmates by video conference rather than in person, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

In a press release, they said they are making the change “to focus on the safety and security of both inmates and staff at Franklin County’s two jails” by following social distance protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Franklin County Court of Common Pleas was the first to use this new system when they arraigned three inmates Monday via video.

The Franklin County Municipal Court is working to establish video arraignments soon, the sheriff’s office added. ​

There are designated locations at each jail that are now equipped to allow inmates to first consult with their attorney through private a video conferencing before facing the court via video.