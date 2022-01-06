COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Omicron has replaced delta as America’s dominant COVID-19 variant, and new cases are reaching record levels in Ohio and nationwide.

The Buckeye State continues to break case records as this highly contagious strain soars. Last week the state saw its most cases ever in a week — 121,813 — including a record one-day count of 20,598 on Dec. 31.

Omicron accounts for more than 95% of new U.S. cases, according to Tuesday data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reflects the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Genetic sequencing by the Ohio Department of Health is a couple of weeks behind, but state health leaders expect the data to soon show omicron as Ohio’s dominant strain.

ODH often references the rate of onset cases per population over the past two weeks as it keeps track of the virus’ spread. Ohio’s rate of onset cases per 1,000 residents in the past two weeks is 17.51 as of Tuesday, Jan. 4.

That’s close to triple the 6.64 per 1,000 when NBC4 ran the numbers about a month ago.

Leading Ohio in that metric are the following 10 counties, which include Franklin but are mostly located in the northern part of the state.

10. Stark County: 18.84 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 370,606

New cases in past two weeks: 6,982

Total cases: 65,952

Total hospitalizations: 3,503

Total deaths: 1,326

9. Mahoning County: 19.10 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 228,683

New cases in past two weeks: 4,368

Total cases: 43,285

Total hospitalizations: 1,815

Total deaths: 876

8. Franklin County: 20.78 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 1,316,756

New cases in past two weeks: 27,368

Total cases: 219,288

Total hospitalizations: 4,984

Total deaths: 1,966

7. Medina County: 21.41 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 179,746

New cases in past two weeks: 3,849

Total cases: 33,394

Total hospitalizations: 1,131

Total deaths: 401

6. Portage County: 22.92 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 162,466

New cases in past two weeks: 3,724

Total cases: 28,332

Total hospitalizations: 1,503

Total deaths: 335

5. Lorain County: 25.06 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 309,833

New cases in past two weeks: 7,764

Total cases: 56,483

Total hospitalizations: 3,055

Total deaths: 735

4. Lake County: 25.35 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 230,149

New cases in past two weeks: 5,834

Total cases: 42,971

Total hospitalizations: 1,223

Total deaths: 557

3. Summit County: 25.69 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 541,013

New cases in past two weeks: 13,898

Total cases: 95,663

Total hospitalizations: 7,178

Total deaths: 1,316

2. Erie County: 26.77 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 74,266

New cases in past two weeks: 1,988

Total cases: 15,810

Total hospitalizations: 1,158

Total deaths: 219

1. Cuyahoga County: 28.55 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 1,235,072

New cases in past two weeks: 35,263

Total cases: 237,937

Total hospitalizations: 11,000

Total deaths: 2,864

As for the remaining counties in NBC4’s coverage area, they rank as follows (of 88 counties):

Delaware County: 16.06 cases per 1,000 in the past two weeks (17th)

Fairfield County: 15.16 (19th)

Crawford County: 15.11 (21st)

Union County: 14.32 (22nd)

Licking County: 14.12 (24th)

Marion County: 14.03 (25th)

Pickaway County: 13.91 (27th)

Morrow County: 13.67 (30th)

Fayette County: 12.62 (36th)

Hocking County: 12.49 (38th)

Ross County: 12.22 (40th)

Madison County: 11.47 (45th)

Knox County: 11.14 (48th)

Pike County: 10.73 (50th)

Perry County: 9.22 (62nd)

Hardin County: 8.00 (75th)

Morgan County: 7.79 (77th)

Athens County: 7.23 (80th)

Coshocton County: 6.34 (84th)