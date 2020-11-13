Franklin Co. offering $1,500 housing payment for families in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A new Franklin County program is offering assistance to families struggling to meet rent or facing eviction.

The Prevention, Retention and Contingency PRC Plus Rental Assistance Program will offer a one-time rental assistance payment of up to $1,500 per month per household.

However, recent changes to the program allows the county to cover up to two months of rent for eligible families (a past-due amount and the subsequent month), again up to $1,500 per month.

In order to be eligible for the program, families must be at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level ($5,400 per month for a family of three) with at least one minor child or pregnant woman in the house.

The program is administered by Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) and uses federal CARES Act funding.

Launched in June, the PRC program runs through Dec. 15 or until funding is gone.

Families can access the application and instructions online by clicking here.