Franklin Co. municipal court postpones hearings for three weeks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Franklin County Municipal Court announced most scheduled court hearings over the next three weeks will be rescheduled beginning Monday, March 16.

The rescheduled hearings do not include prisoner cases — those are set to be held as scheduled.

Jurors scheduled for duty March 16 will not have to appear, the court announced.

The changes mark the court’s compliance with Gov. Mike DeWine’s directive restricting gatherings of 100 people or more.

Court employees should report at their normal times, the announcement states.

The court has instituted the following changes:

Traffic arraignment court will not be conducted for at least the next three weeks.

4C arraignment court will not be conducted for at least the next three weeks.

Eviction hearings will not take place for at least the next three weeks.

Small claims cases will not be heard for at least the next three weeks.

Scheduled hearings before Magistrates and Judges, except for prisoner cases, will be rescheduled and a notice of the new court date will be sent to the address the court has on file.

Jurors scheduled to report for jury service on March 16th are requested to stay home until or unless you are notified that your services are needed for a particular trial.

While municipal court arraignments for prisoners are being held, friends and family of the prisoners are requested to stay home.

The court is also requesting anyone with a wedding scheduled with the court sometime in the next four weeks reconsider. However, the court will work at accomodating the wedding request if it is able.

All changes will remain in place until April 20.